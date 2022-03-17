Chuck Hicks wanted to leave.
He waited only three days in late August of 2021 after he announced his intention to transfer from Wyoming to commit to Missouri. Shortly after that, he packed up his car and drove from Laramie to Columbia to start a new chapter in his football career.
He did not wait to fully pack up his apartment, because for that, he had help.
“I actually, two weeks later, went back out to his apartment in Wyoming, packed his apartment up and moved it back to my house so he could leave,” Chuck’s mom Brandee Hicks said. “I was all for him. I was like, ‘Get going.’”
Brandee Hicks lived in Arizona at the time. She flew out to Denver, rented a truck, drove to Wyoming’s campus, packed up her son’s apartment and made the drive back to Arizona. This all took two days, but for a mom who spent years doing anything she could to support her son, it was routine.
“My mom sacrificed a lot,” Chuck Hicks said.
Years before that trip, Chuck Hicks, who grew up in San Diego, attended a different high school in each of his four seasons. He mostly did that by choice, not by circumstance.
All of Hicks’ schools were public high schools, though. Brandee Hicks, a full-time employee at Dexcom, a San Diego-based glucose monitoring company, and a single mom of Chuck and his sister Shianna, had to constantly move to different districts.
“It was rough,” Brandee Hicks said. “It was hard, but again at the end of the day, when you’ve got kids, that was my main focus. I did what I had to do, working full-time. There was no time off. It was working, practice, workouts. Whatever it took. But it pays off at the end of the day. So, that is joy for me, that I was able to do it.”
Chuck’s Hicks’ decisions were for a variety of reasons, from believing a school would be more likely to put him on the map for college coaches to wanting to play for a specific coach to moving for his mom’s job.
“Honestly, what was better for him?” Brandee Hicks said. “Unfortunately, sometimes you have to do those things to get in a better situation. … Charles — Chuck, I call him Charles — he knew where he wanted to go, and I was his support system.”
Wherever the family went, Brandee Hicks tried to stay involved. She tried to go to every practice growing up, either in an official role with the team or just to watch and support. During his senior year at Lincoln, took pictures of the team and baked cake pops for team dinners that Lincoln coach David Dunn described as “really, really good.”
Dunn also remembers Brandee Hicks as someone who wasn’t afraid to point out when she felt something had gone wrong during a game.
“A couple times in his games when he was being held, or it was an obvious holding call, or some guys were double-teaming him or something… I mean she almost came on the field,” Dunn said. “She was like, ‘Chuck, you better get back out there and go get ‘em.’ I really loved her energy.”
Brandee Hicks has been a fan of football at all levels her entire life. She recognizes that coaches were there to do their jobs, but she also knew she could help her son with her own knowledge of the game.
“We had our talks in the cars,” Brandee Hicks said. “I know I’m not a guy or a coach, but you know, little things to help him.”
She was also hard on him, using the “tough love” approach, both on and off the field. Coaches described her as “a tough cookie,” “a little firecracker,” “a fighter” and “feisty.” She taught him to respect his elders and made sure he knew that if he didn’t keep his grades up, he didn’t play.
She also let him hear it if she felt like his effort wasn’t there on the field and was not one of the parents who disliked when coaches did the same — that’s the other part of recognizing that coaches were there to do their jobs. Jason Carter, who coached Chuck Hicks during his junior year at Mission Bay and currently coaches with Dunn at Lincoln, saw that firsthand.
“There were a few times when I’m getting on him and she’s getting on him, too, and I was like, ‘I got it, I got it,’” Carter said. “It was cool to see, because she wasn’t gonna get in the way of you coaching her son hard. She understood he needed that tough love and he needed to be coached hard. She did a really good job.”
Carter met Chuck Hicks when he coached a seven-on-seven tournament that the then-high school sophomore happened to be playing in. He met Brandee Hicks first and they immediately hit it off before she introduced him to her son.
“First of all, she’s a sweetheart, but she’s a caring person,” Carter said. “She loves her babies. She loves her two kids. … I think that’s where Chuck gets that toughness from, because she don’t play. She was raising them; it was her raising those two by herself.”
Chuck Hicks trained with Carter in addition to playing for him at Mission Bay, helping build his seven-on-seven program that he and now-San Jose State running back Kenyon Sims affectionately nicknamed the Dream-Chasers. He still trains with Carter during the offseason whenever he goes back to San Diego, and Carter sees Chuck Hicks as a son to him.
Carter remembers when Chuck Hicks “became Chuck,” developing an on-field alter-ego significantly less nice than his off-field personality.
“We were at a seven-on-seven tournament, and he wasn’t playing as hard as I thought he could play. So I ripped him pretty good, and I just told him, I was like, ‘That s— ain’t gonna fly. I don’t give a damn what you’re thinking, but it ain’t gonna fly.’ … And so from that day on that seven-on-seven event, after that, Chuck was born, and he was relentless, he was fiery, he played with a lot of emotion.”
Brandee Hicks loved hearing that from Chuck Hicks’ coaches.
“Football’s a tough sport,” she said. “You can’t get out there and be a baby.”
At Lincoln, Dunn saw Brandee Hicks’ influence in the classroom and in the locker room. Two teachers made it a point to contact Dunn and tell him how much they enjoyed having Chuck Hicks in class. He would tutor his teammates if they were struggling academically.
“I’ve always loved being the new guy coming in, meeting new people because at the end of the day, you can create a connection with everybody,” Chuck Hicks said. “It’s good to have a connection with somebody from every different area. I think that’s amazing for me.”
Dunn quickly learned why Hicks had no problem getting new teammates to embrace him every year.
“He hit it off well with everybody when he came in,” Dunn said. “He has a very good personality. He had a little edge to him that we noticed, but he was all about doing whatever he needed to do for the team. But he also had a really good character and got along well with all the players.”
It also helped that Chuck Hicks had a dominant season for Lincoln, who converted him from wide receiver to outside linebacker to begin the season. They also named him a captain, despite being a newcomer. He fully won his teammates’ and Lincoln’s fans’ support in the preseason scrimmage, when on the first play, he knocked a runner out of bounds, almost to the fence.
After a few games, coaches noticed that teams just ran away from Chuck Hicks when he played outside backer. With Carter’s advice, they moved him to the middle. He finished the season with 157 tackles.
“In the first game (at Lincoln), he had like 11 tackles,” Carter said. “I said, ‘That’s bulls—, you could’ve had way more than that.’ And with the next one, he had like 14, and then I told Coach (Dunn), ‘Put him inside. Move him inside, to the middle and let him run. Just let him be free and just let him go.’ He had 22 tackles, 25 tackles, 23 tackles and I was like, ‘Okay. Now you’re balling.’”
Chuck Hicks has brought his football-playing and social skills to Columbia, where Brandee Hicks laments that she can’t be at every practice. She did go to multiple games last season, though, including Missouri’s dramatic overtime win over Florida, and she’ll be at the spring game on Saturday.
Brandee Hicks — who was born in Sikeston and has family in the St. Louis area — knew her son had never been to the state before transferring, but she wasn’t concerned about that.
“You have to understand where Wyoming’s located,” Brandee Hicks said. “That was a shocker for him when he left San Diego. I mean, there’s nothing. No city, no nothing. So when he went to Missouri, he was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’”
With the experience of moving around so much, as well as his amiable personality, Chuck Hicks fit right in.
“One thing about me, I just like being myself,” Chuck Hicks said. “People are gonna accept you for who you are, and that’s what this team does. They really accept you as a person. So I think I just bring me every day.”
The Tigers agree. Linebackers coach D.J. Smith said that Chuck Hicks is “one of the leaders on our football team,” despite not having been with said team for a full calendar year yet.
Brandee Hicks has heard that as well, and she sees it as her hard work and sacrifices paying off.
“That’s all I ask for, really,” Brandee Hicks said. “He’s a great kid, respectful. I hear it from everybody, and don’t get me wrong, it’s my kid. But when you hear it so much, I feel like I raised him right.”