Hickman boys track and field started the Hickman Relays strong, securing a win in the 4x800m.
Along with Hickman, Rock Bridge, Capital City, Battle and Jefferson City all competed Tuesday.
Hickman and Battle will be back on the track at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Kirkwood for theDale Collier Invite.
Rock Bridge boys and girls track are next scheduled to compete Friday at Francis Howell in St. Charles.
Tolton baseball wins in convincing fashion against Hermann
Tolton baseball dominated both offensively and defensively in its 11-1 win over Hermann.
The Trailblazers picked up their second double-digit victory in as many days after defeating North Callaway 17-1 Monday.
Tolton will return to play at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the Russellville Tournament against Capital City.
Tolton boys tennis picks up win against CIS
Tolton boys tennis defeated Columbia Independent 5-4 at Cosmo Park.
The Trailblazers (4-2) had a large contribution from Solomon Canoy, who collected his first varsity win in both singles and doubles.
Tolton returns to play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Lutheran St. Charles in St. Peters.