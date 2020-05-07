Lately, Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz seems to be announcing a new player headed to Columbia at least once a week, signaling each commitment by tweeting out his Tiger roar welcome video.
Cuonzo Martin got in on the fun Tuesday, earning a commitment from Kickapoo combo guard Anton Brookshire, a top in-state target.
View this post on Instagram
Missouri basketball informally acknowledged the commitment on Twitter, with its typical video of Martin sipping his coffee.
May 7, 2020
This one had to feel extra good too, after a couple of recent high profile commitments and transfer decisions — Josh Christopher, Caleb Love and Justin Turner to name a few — did not go the Tigers' way.
Martin handled the majority of the guard's recruiting and officially offered him on Tuesday evening. Brookshire evidently didn't take much time to decide, choosing the Tigers ahead of offers from Missouri State, Tennessee State, and UNLV, though reports suggest Big 12 programs like Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State were starting to get into the mix.
While Brookshire is just a three-star prospect per 247 Sports, the Springfield native is a high potential pickup for the Tigers. He is 247's fourth-ranked player in Missouri, as well as the 15th ranked combo guard nationally.
Brookshire averaged 20.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game last season as a junior, leading his Kickapoo team to the state semifinals before COVID-19 caused the tournament to be canceled. He shined against top competition, draining seven of the 12 3-pointers he took to score 33 points in a loss against Oak Hill, a high school boasting 33 graduates in the NBA, including Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.
The 6-foot-2 guard recently grew two inches, suggesting it is possible he is not done growing just yet. His primary appeal comes from his off-dribble shooting ability and quick release, which paired with a comfort shooting well behind the 3-point arc, makes him perfectly suited for the modern game.
Brookshire is not necessarily an explosive athlete but is incredibly coordinated, translating to him looking smooth on film. The wiry guard possesses a couple of nice moves already, including a fluid step-back jumper and an arsenal of floaters and push shots.
Brookshire also fills a position of need for the Tigers. Missouri is set to lose six players to graduation after the 2020-21 season, and that doesn't even include Xavier Pinson, who is far from a guarantee to spend four years clad in the black and gold.
Even if Pinson elects to return for his senior year, the Tigers still lose their other two ballhandlers in Dru Smith and grad-transfer Drew Buggs. Brookshire is probably the first of two guards Martin will look to find as a part of a 2021 recruiting class that will almost definitely be bigger than last year's.
With the first wave of players he recruited nearing graduating, the 2021 class is absolutely vital as Martin looks to reload the roster and go back to the NCAA Tournament.
Brookshire is a good start.