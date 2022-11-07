With under a minute and twenty to play in the first half, Tre Gomillion stopped near the free throw to find Kobe Brown on the right wing of Norm Stewart Court. Brown then gave a quick pump fake in front of a closing Southern Indiana defender before driving into the paint and delivering a one handed slam, igniting the Missouri crowd to extend its lead to 47-31.
Much like the 2021-22 season, Brown played a key role in Missouri’s 97-91 win over a feisty Southern Indiana team. The Tigers’ explosive start to the Dennis Gates era sits them at 1-0 on the season.
With a team high 29 minutes, Brown shot 9-for-14 (68%) from the field for a team high 20 points and 14 rebounds. The 20-point mark marks Brown’s ninth game reaching that scoring total.
One of just three returning players from last year’s team, including younger brother Kaleb Brown, Brown remains the heart and soul for the Tigers. The senior led Missouri in scoring and rebounding a season ago. Head coach Dennis Gates noted that Brown carries a level of selflessness with his game.
“Kobe is not always going to be the leading scorer, but if it was up to him it would be to be the leader in assists,” Gates said. “But he knows what he’s gifted at, and he knows when there’s a time or situation for him to show his versatility.”
The 6-foot-8-inch senior from Huntsville, Alabama, made his presence felt through the first five minutes. Brown added the Tigers’ first points of the 2022-23 season just 14 seconds into the game, giving them a lead they would never relinquish.
Shortly after, Brown recorded his second rebound on the defensive side, translating into a D’Moi Hodge 3-pointer on the other end making it a 5-0 game. Just over a minute later, Brown added a dunk off a pass from Gomillion. The opening 9-0 statement by Brown and Missouri forced the Screaming Eagles to call their first timeout of the game.
Brown finished the first half recording 10 points and 10 rebounds with 7 coming on the defensive side. In all, the Tigers outrebounded the Screaming Eagles 40-35 in the winning effort with Brown being the most dominant player on the floor. He wasn’t alone in the scoring department as five other Tigers scored in double digits.
“Every day in practice, we work hard and play hard,” Brown said. “We try to find different ways to get different things. Off the court we’re always with each other. We live with each other and constantly talking and going out to eat.”
Following a disappointing 12-21 season a year prior, Brown noticed a different feeling around Columbia even before the Tigers took the court against the Screaming Eagles.
“It’s so different now. All the events we do on campus … there’s just so much engagement we have with the students and ... fans of adult age,” Brown said. “It’s really a buzz going on in Columbia, and I love it.”
The Screaming Eagles made it close on multiple occasions during the second half, but Brown responded. Southern Indiana made it a 9-point game, leaving Brown to sink a jumper to put Missouri back up 11.
Later in the half, Southern Indiana again brought the game back within 9 with a Trevor Lakes 3-pointer. On the ensuing offensive possession, Brown collected his 13th rebound of the game and put it back in the hoop for an and-1, extending Missouri’s lead back to 63-52 with 11:58 to play.
Missouri eventually closed out Southern Indiana leaving a special feeling for Brown about this Tiges team.
“I just feel like the feeling is the sky’s the limit for this team, and the more we play and the more we practice, the more we’re with each other the better we’ll be,” Brown added postgame.