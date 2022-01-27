As she stood at center court minutes before Rock Bridge girls basketball tipped off against Hickman, senior Averi Kroenke reflected on her four seasons in green and yellow.
Holding a commemorative Wilson basketball with the Rock Bride logo on its center — given to her for eclipsing 1,000 points in her Bruins career — the sound of a packed student section chanting her name drained away as old memories flooded back into her head.
“I reflected on the practices with all of us and remember the big games such as the district and tournament championships,” Kroenke said. “But I also thought of the bus rides going home and the parts of the game that I really love.”
Then the game began and Kroenke went to work, scoring 21 first-half points to help Rock Bridge (16-0) build an early lead that it never relinquished in its 50-35 win against the Kewpies (14-3) at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Kroenke, as she often does, gave the Rock Bridge student section plenty to cheer about with an array of pull-up jumpers, contested layups and and-ones, mostly hitting nothing but net. She punctuated the first half with a driving pull-up jumper to send the Bruins into the break up 36-16.
“I just tried to constantly attack and put pressure on the defense,” Kroenke said. “When I do that I get open looks, my teammates get open looks and that can get us going early in a game.”
Kroenke and senior teammate Kyrah “KK” Brodie combined to score Rock Bridge’s first 16 points. In addition to her scoring contributions in the paint, Brodie made an early defensive impact with multiple early blocks and affecting countless other shots.
Thursday night marked the Bruins’ first home game since they beat Lee’s Summit West 60-49 on Dec. 20 and the Rock Bridge fans made their presence felt with constant chants right from tip off.
“It was really fun to play in that environment,” Brodie said. “Unfortunately, we don’t get many home games, which is why we like to take advantage of the ones we do.”
The Bruins entered Thursday fresh off a 56-40 victory against St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas) in the Pete Hile Tournament championship game. Early on, it seemed as if the momentum from the weekend tournament carried over against Hickman as the Bruins appeared in cruise control up 27-7 midway through the second quarter.
But Rock Bridge needed each and every one of those early points as the Kewpies started the second half on 14-2 run, pulling within 11.
“We knew that they were going to have a run in them, and they did,” coach Jill Nagel said. “On one end we’re not hitting, but on the other we’re not communicating and getting our matchups. If one of those happens, that lead probably doesn’t get shortened as much as it did.”
Hickman forced anyone but Kroenke to beat it in the second half, which paid off as the standout senior finished with just one point in the final 16 minutes. But the Bruins hit timely shots in the fourth quarter, including a pair of sideline jumpers from freshman Mari Miller and a corner 3 by senior Christina Maltsberger, which put Rock Bridge up 50-35.
“We got in our own heads and made a couple of mistakes,” Brodie said. “But we pulled it together in the fourth quarter.”
Up next, Rock Bridge travels to Webster Groves and will take on Cor Jesu Academy (St. Louis) in the Webster Winter Challenge tournament. The Bruins return to Rock Bridge on Feb. 16 for a game against Miller Career Academy.