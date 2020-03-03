Rock Bridge’s Averi Kroenke stepped in front of the pass and drove it up the court before dumping it off to a teammate for a layup. Those fast-break layups came early and often behind a Bruins defense led by Kroenke.
Timely steals, defensive stops and assists to teammates; Kroenke did it all.
She only scored nine points, but her effort on the defensive end is what helped drive Rock Bridge over Hickman 63-19 Tuesday night.
Rock Bridge head coach Jill Nagel was particularly impressed by how unselfish she was, putting the team before her own performance.
“Her shot wasn’t falling much tonight, and she could have allowed herself to get down,” Nagel said. “But what does she do, she finds ways to still be involved with the game.”
Kroenke made her presence felt from the start of the game, getting some key steals that turned the tide for the Bruins.
“She gets a tip, she gets a steal, she gets a rebound,” Nagel said. “She starts the offense, she finds the people that are getting good looks, and that’s what great players do.”
Mary Primus and Eryn Puett, who scored 34 points on Friday against Helias, both led the way for the Bruins with 15 points each. Primus sunk five straight 3-pointers, including two at the end of the first half. Sanaa’ St. Andre added 10.
Kyrah Brodie shored things up on the defensive end with five blocks to go along with eight points.
For Hickman, Maci Kuchta led the way with 11 points.
Early on, the Kewpies were able to keep the Bruins on the perimeter after being gashed for 54 points in the paint during their last matchup. The shots didn’t start falling for Rock Bridge until the second quarter, and it never looked back after that.
“They shot lights out,” said Hickman head coach Anna Rorvig. “Sometimes your game plan works out and you look really, really good, and other times it doesn’t. Tonight was one of those nights.”
Turnovers and early misses gave the Kewpies a 28-7 deficit at halftime. Their first non-Kuchta basket came in the third quarter from Kailey Johnson.
Next year presents new challenges for the Kewpies, as they will be losing five seniors, including Kuchta. Rorvig says those will be “some big shoes to fill.”
“(Kuchta) handles the ball 99.9% of the time, she plays 99.9% of our minutes,” Rorvig said. “So it will be a lot for someone to step in.”
Rorvig hopes the experience the younger players got from playing this year will allow them to grow next season. Hickman has three freshmen and three sophomores on this year’s roster.
“Class 5 high school basketball is a different beast,” Rorvig said. “I think they saw that there is some room that they can also grow and I hope they took the opportunities that they got to see where they could still improve their game between now and November.”
Up next for Rock Bridge is the Class 5 District 9 finals at 6 p.m. Friday against No. 1 seed Jefferson City.
Nagel recognizes the challenge that lays ahead of her team.
“It’s going to be two good teams battling on Friday,” Nagel said. “Offensively, defensively, we need to shore up a few things. You want to be playing your best basketball this time of the year and I think we’re getting very close.”