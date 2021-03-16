Missouri softball’s Jenna Laird was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Wednesday for her incredible performance at the Mizzou Tournament this past weekend.
The starting shortstop collected eight RBI, hitting 7-for-11 over the course of the four games the Tigers played.
Those eight included a career-high six against Kent State in the tournament opener for Missouri. Three came via a bases clearing triple in the first inning and three more on a home run in the third.
The second game also featured some first inning RBI for the freshman. Laird drove in two on a bloop single, going 2-for-3 in the game and getting a steal as well.
Iowa State kept her quiet, but in the second game against Drake, she capped off her excellent weekend. She went 3-for-3 in the finale, scoring twice and forcing a throwing error on a bunt single that allowed two to score.
Laird is now batting .422 on the season, having started all 23 games at short for the Tigers head to Georgia to begin SEC play Friday.