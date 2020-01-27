As word of Kobe Bryant’s death spread Sunday morning, the mood in DLine gym, the host of Columbia youth basketball league games, changed.
The reactions were no different from the rest of the country. Parents struggled to believe the news and their emotions spread to the kids.
“Once they realized that this actually happened, the condolences, the empathy, the disbelief was pretty widespread,” said Marcus Jones, co-founder of the Columbia Magic Basketball Club, a youth basketball club in the area.
Jones grew up idolizing Michael Jordan and when he watched Bryant, saw a second coming of the Chicago Bulls legend. On the playground, he watched kids work to perfect his signature back to the basket fadeaway jumper.
“And probably say his name as soon as you shot it,” Jones said.
Columbia College senior women’s basketball player Jordan Alford grew up watching Kobe and as a Celtics fan, went from hating him, to loving him after his career ended.
“Everything he was doing for women’s sports, it was really empowering and making people pay attention to what we were doing,” Alford said.
A central piece of Bryant’s legacy was his impact on women’s basketball. His daughter Gianna, who died in the tragic crash, was an upcoming basketball star and Bryant pursued her dreams as if they were his own. He also befriended Oregon basketball player Sabrina Ionescu and was active on social media promoting the game.
The team heard the news in a group chat yesterday and they, like everyone else, were in shock. Columbia College senior Raegan Wieser wears the number 24, partially because of him and his love of the game. Others on the team admire his craft and how he was one of the central NBA players in promoting the women’s game.
“He really was a big voice for us,” CC senior Grey Hayes said. “You don’t really see people stepping up for women’s sports as much as he did.”
Cougars coach Taylor Possail worries about whether a new voice will step up and continue to spread the beauty of women’s basketball. He believes that there has been a growth in the game over the last few years.
“These young ladies, the young ladies around the country, around the world are fun to watch,” Possail said. “That’s what I think is going to be his lasting impact, is how important he was for the women’s game.”
On her radio show Monday night, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton described how her team reacted to the news, which broke less than two hours before the Tigers’ game at Texas A&M.
“We were getting off the bus when we got to the arena, and one of my players looked at me when she got off, and she said, ‘Did you hear about Kobe?’” Pingeton recalled.
Pingeton said that, once the team got inside and had a chance to soak up the news, it was clear what Bryant’s legacy meant to the players, all of whom had grown up during the heyday of his career.
“There was just kind of that shock, that surreal feeling,” Pingeton said. “I just poked my head in (the locker room), and a couple of them were just on the floor in tears.”
A few players, including star freshman Aijha Blackwell and senior Jordan Roundtree, shared their feelings on social media later in the day.
“They don’t have a personal relationship with him, they’ve never met him,” Pingeton said of her players. “But watching him just from afar, and what he stood for, and the way he lived his life, it’s just so hard.”
Former Tiger Sophie Cunningham, who met Bryant when he brought Gianna and her teammates into the Phoenix Mercury locker room last May, also spoke out on Twitter and recalled a complement Kobe Bryant had made about her playing style.
Former Missouri men’s basketball coach and Lakers assistant coach Quin Snyder, now the coach of the Utah Jazz, shared his thoughts on Bryant at a pregame media session.
Former Missouri and Tolton basketball player Michael Porter Jr., now in his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets, said he and his teammates didn’t want to play basketball when they heard the news.
The Missourian reached out to the Missouri men’s basketball team for comment. A spokesman for the team said: “We won’t be making our guys available today or providing statements.”
Owen Krucoff contributed to this report.