Four Columbia College honored as conference players of the week
Four Columbia College athletes were named American Midwest Conference Players of the Week in their respective sports Monday: Sidney Branson and Luisa Ferreira in volleyball, Jewel Morelan in women’s soccer and Alexander Dukes in men’s cross country.
Branson and Ferreira were the AMC Attacker and Setter of the week, respectively. Branson had 19 kills in Columbia’s sweep of Tabor College last Tuesday, its only match in the past seven days. Ferreira, who has now won Setter of the Week twice in a row, had 38 assists.
Morelan scored two goals and added an assist in an 8-0 victory over Williams Baptist University Saturday en route to an Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Dukes won the men’s 8K in Columbia’s first cross country meet of the season.
Volleyball’s Olivia Skipworth, men’s soccer’s Liam Gibbs and women’s soccer’s Kate Marshall were also recognized for having notable performances over the week.
—Wilson Moore