Missouri women’s basketball gained its first 2020 recruit Sunday when St. Louis area center Jayla Kelly announced her verbal commitment via Twitter.

Last season, Kelly averaged 12.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for Parkway Central. The 6-foot-2-inch center is listed as the 79th overall player in the 2020 class and 9th best center, according to espnW.

Kelly also competed in the Elite Youth Basketball League this summer for Missouri Phenom, which finished 13th at the Nike Nationals.

Kelley also had offers from Northwestern, Saint Louis, Purdue, Missouri State and TCU.

The four-star commitment continues Missouri's streak of attracting highly recruited players to Columbia. Last season, Missouri landed two commitments from five-stars Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2019. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdscrz@mail.missouri.edu, or 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.