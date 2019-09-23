Missouri women’s basketball gained its first 2020 recruit Sunday when St. Louis area center Jayla Kelly announced her verbal commitment via Twitter.
Lou to the zou 🖤💛 #committed pic.twitter.com/e7l11orqjn— Jayla Kelly (@_jkk29) September 23, 2019
Last season, Kelly averaged 12.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for Parkway Central. The 6-foot-2-inch center is listed as the 79th overall player in the 2020 class and 9th best center, according to espnW.
Kelly also competed in the Elite Youth Basketball League this summer for Missouri Phenom, which finished 13th at the Nike Nationals.
Kelley also had offers from Northwestern, Saint Louis, Purdue, Missouri State and TCU.
The four-star commitment continues Missouri's streak of attracting highly recruited players to Columbia. Last season, Missouri landed two commitments from five-stars Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank.