The Southeastern Conference announced the start dates and guidelines for its men’s and women’s swim and dive season.
The competitions can begin as early as Oct. 1 and run through Jan. 25. Individual schools will have discretion to schedule as many events as they would like. The meets will almost all be limited to two teams.
Missouri has not yet released its schedule.
Missouri’s women’s team went 7-2 in dual meets in 2019-20 and the men went 8-0. The teams finished eighth and fifth, respectively, at the SEC championships.