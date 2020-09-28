Columbia College's Akins Banton, Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco and Luisa Ferreira were all named American Midwest Conference players of the week in their respective sports Monday.
Senior Banton and freshman Zolesio Fernandez Blanco each scored two goals in Cougars men's and women's soccer's wins over University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy onSaturday. Banton is the first men's player to win the award for Columbia this season; Zolesio Fernandez Blanco is the third Cougar to win the award on the women's side.
Ferreira has now won Volleyball Setter of the Week all three weeks of the season after providing 28 assists in a win over Hannibal-LaGrange University on Thursday.
"She just sees the other court so well," Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson said after the match. "She thinks she can do anything with the ball and she can."