Columbia College women’s soccer forward Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco, men’s goalkeeper Liam Gibbs and cross country runner Alexander Dukes were all named American Midwest Conference Athletes of The Week for their respective sports Monday.
Blanco had two goals and two assists in Columbia’s two games last week. It’s the second time the freshman has been honored in the past three weeks.
Gibbs was the AMC men’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week after allowing one goal in 180 minutes against Missouri Baptist and Hannibal-LaGrange.
Dukes won his second straight individual title— the 8K — as Columbia took second in the Border War Championships in Elsah, Illinois.
The announcement also mentioned women’s soccer goalkeeper Kate Marshall as having a notable performance last week.