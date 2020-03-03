Missouri women's basketball's Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank were named to the 2020 All-SEC Freshman team on Tuesday.
Heading into the SEC Tournament, the two freshmen are each averaging more than 12 points per game and could be the first freshman pair in school history to accomplish such a feat. Blackwell leads the team in scoring, rebounds and assists.
Frank shoots 87.6% from the free-throw line and averages four rebounds per game.
The two are in action at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday against Mississippi.
Wide receiver Luper signs with Missouri
Missouri added to its already deep 2020 wide receiver recruiting class on Tuesday. The Tigers announced the signing of former Boise State commit, Chance Luper, is the son of running backs coach Curtis Luper.
Luper joins graduate transfer Damon Hazelton Jr., Javian Hester, Jay Maclin and Kris Abrams-Draine as incoming wide receivers on the Tiger squad.
Hu named SEC Freshman of the Week
For the fifth time this season, freshman gymnastics standout Helen Hu was named in the weekly awards. She was honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week after grabbing three titles in a quad meet on Feb. 28.
Hu’s 12 titles this season are the most on the team and she ranks No. 5 on the beam in the country. MU gymnastics is back in action at 7 p.m. on March 7 on the road against Nebraska.
Stephens College doubleheader rescheduled for 2 p.m.
The Stephens College softball doubleheader against Westminster (Mo.) has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday at Battle High School. The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. that day.
Steve Stipanovich named to 2020 SEC Legends Class
Former Missouri forward Steve Stipanovich was named a 2020 SEC Basketball Legend on Tuesday. Stipanovich and the rest of the class will be honored at Bridgestone Arena during the SEC Men’s basketball tournament on March 11-15 in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was an All-American in 1983 and was the Big Eight Player of the Year that season. His jersey is one of eight Missouri numbers retired at Mizzou Arena.