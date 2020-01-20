Missouri football had a healthy contingent of players competing for the West All-Stars in Saturday's East-West Shrine Game.
Quarterback Kelly Bryant led the team in passing, completing 8 of his 13 passes for 103 yards. Wide receiver Johnathon Johnson caught two passes for six yards; he also fumbled. Cornerback DeMarkus Acy and offensive linemen Yasir Durant and Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms also played.
The West All-Stars fell to the East All-Stars, 31-27.
Missouri tennis adds local walk-on
Eleanor Fay, a four-time team state champion at Rock Bridge from 2015-18, joined Missouri tennis' roster on Monday, coach Colt Gaston announced in a release.
Fay earned a doubles state title in 2017 and a third-place finish in doubles in her senior season. Rock Bridge went 74-2 during her high school career.
Fay will compete for the Tigers as a walk-on.
Bruins wideout picks Truman State
Rock Bridge wide receiver Peyton Carr verbally committed to Truman State on Monday.
Carr, a six-foot, 190-pound senior, also plays strong safety and running back.
Bruins running back joins his quarterback at Quincy
Rock Bridge senior running back Miles Cheatum verbally committed to Quincy University in Illinois on Monday.
Cheatum ran for 439 yards and six touchdowns for the Bruins last season. He'll join Grant Hajicek, who threw for 1,154 yards and 11 scores in the fall and verbally committed to the Hawks on Saturday.
Porter Jr. puts up double-double in win
Former Tolton and Missouri basketball player Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 points on 7-12 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Denver Nuggets 109-100 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in Minneapolis.
After missing the entirety of his rookie season, Porter Jr. has steadily gained more playing time this season and played 30 minutes in Monday's win.