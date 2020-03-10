Missouri baseball's Chad McDaniel has been named to the 2020 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award watch list, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced Monday.
The award, presented annually by the Kamerion Wimbley Foundation, is given to the top Division I collegiate catcher. McDaniel is one of 60 athletes nominated to the initial watch list, which will be updated again May 6. Award semifinalists will be selected May 19, and finalists will be named June 3 before the winner is announced June 25 at the 23rd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet.
This is the second year in a row McDaniel has been named to the list, as the catcher also received a nomination last year in his breakout sophomore season.
So far this year, McDaniel has shone in his 12 games (11 starts) both offensively and defensively. The junior is currently batting .289 (13-for-45) with one home run, seven runs scored and seven RBI. Behind the plate for the Tigers, McDaniel has recorded only one error and a .991 fielding percentage.
Missouri gymnast earns third consecutive Freshman of the Week award
Tigers freshman Helen Hu was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the third consecutive time she has been awarded that honor. Hu was also named SEC Specialist of the Week twice this season.
In Missouri's March 7 win against No. 19 Nebraska, Hu won on beam and tied for the all-around and bars titles.
MU gymnastics conclude their regular season against No. 12 Georgia at 3 p.m. Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
Two MU wrestlers earn at-large selections to NCAA Championships
Missouri will have eight wrestlers at the NCAA Championships.
Peyton Mocco and Wyatt Koelling received at-large bids to the NCAA Championships the NCAA announced Tuesday, joining Missouri's six other wrestlers who earned automatic bids. Both wrestlers were ranked in the top 25 of the NCAA's RPI metric in their weight classes but did not advance far enough at last week's MAC Championship to receive automatic bids.
The NCAA Championships will run from March 19-21 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.