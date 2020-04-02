Former Missouri QB Gabbert to back up Brady in Tampa Bay

Blaine Gabbert, a Missouri quarterback from 2008-2010, resigned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Gabbert did not play in last year’s regular season after dislocating his shoulder during the Buccaneers’ third preseason game. The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft will serve as a backup to Tom Brady, who will turn 43 this upcoming season.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has trust in Gabbert to run his system, as the former Tigers’ QB has played under Arians in both Tampa Bay and in Arizona back in 2017.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback holds a 13-35 record all-time as a starter but won two of three starts filling in for injured Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2018.

Gary Pinkel M.A.D.E. foundation awards scholarships

Former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel’s M.A.D.E. foundation awarded 25 academic scholarships to Missouri high school students on Thursday.

The total amount donated to students who will attend college and vocational schools in the state of Missouri was $156,000.

“We couldn’t get this done without the support from donors and business partners for contributing to our vision and objectives,” Pinkel said in a news release. “Also, a special thank you to the foundation’s scholarship committee for spending months on the selection process.”

Pinkel, alongside his wife Missy, launched the foundation on April 24, 2019, with the mission to “make a difference every day” in the lives of students facing difficult challenges.

— Missourian Staff

