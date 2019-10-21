Dr. Glenn Allison Berry was awarded with the Missouri Valley College Outstanding Alumni Award for 2019 on Monday. Berry was a teacher, head wrestling coach and athletic director during his 13 years at Rock Bridge.
Berry was inducted into the Missouri Wrestling Association Hall of Fame in 2017. During his 13-year tenure at Rock Bridge, Berry led the Bruins to a 141-53-2 dual record and coached 13 individual state champions.
Berry also earned a master's of education and a doctorate of education from the University of Missouri.
Former MU D-Lineman Beckner suspended
Former Missouri defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. received a four-game suspension Monday for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.
Beckner, Jr., who was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, will be eligible to return Nov. 18 for the Bucs’ Week 12 game against Atlanta.