Former Missouri men's basketball player DeMarre Carroll will sign with the Houston Rockets after agreeing to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

Carroll signed a three-year deal with the Spurs last offseason but struggled to crack coach Greg Popovich's rotation and spoke publicly about his unhappiness with his playing time. 

The 33-year old power forward played at Missouri for two seasons, from 2007-2009. In his final season, he helped lead Missouri to the 2009 Elite Eight, tied for the Tigers' best-ever finish in an NCAA Tournament. 

Battlehawks drop second XFL game

The St. Louis Battlehawks dropped to 1-1 after losing for the first time in their short history to the Houston Roughnecks 28-24 at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

On the Battlehawks' first drive of the second half, former Missouri wideout L’Damian Washington, who played for the team from 2010-2013, caught a 36-yard touchdown on a flanker screen pass from quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. 

Stars softball postponed

Stephens softball's home-opening doubleheader against Lincoln (Mo.) that was originally scheduled for Monday has been postponed because of inclement weather. A makeup date has yet to be announced. 

  Spring 2018 sports reporter.

