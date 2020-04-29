Hickman track athlete Isaac Young committed to North Carolina Friday. He will compete in the decathlon for the Tar Heels.
Young, a senior, was a sectional qualifier in the high jump and discus last year and was a state qualifier in the pole vault, 110-meter hurdles and triple jump as a sophomore. He finished fifth at the AAU Junior Olympics in the decathlon in 2018.
Helen Hu named SEC specialist of the year
Missouri freshman gymnast Helen Hu picked up another conference award Tuesday. She was named the Southeastern Conference event specialist of the year.
Hu earned a spot on the All-SEC team and the All-Freshman team on bars and beam while fellow freshman Sienna Schreiber earned a spot on the All-Freshman team in the all-around.
Hu finished a decorated debut campaign that included six weekly conference honors. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week four times and Specialist of the Week twice.
Mauller named Most Outstanding Wrestler during team awards
Missouri wrestling honored several wrestlers with postseason awards over a period of days after the season ended because of COVID-19.
Sophomore Brock Mauller was awarded Most Outstanding Wrestler for the 2019-20 season and also took home the Ironman Award.
Connor Flynn was named the Total Tiger Award recipient for success on the mat and in the classroom. He also won the Athletic Performance Award for his work in the weight room.
Redshirt freshman Peyton Mocco was also a multi-award winner, taking home the Most Outstanding Freshman Award and Academic Excellence Award.
Jacob Bohlken, Allan Hart, and Cameron Valdiviez were also recipients of awards. Bohlken earned the Coaches Award; Hart, Most Improved Wrestler; and Valdiviez won the Most Pins Award with nine pins through the 2019-20 season.
Shonekan named winner of the Mark Twain Fellowship award
Missouri track and field senior Faramola Shonekan received the 2020 Mark Twain Fellowship award Wednesday.
The award provides financial support for one Missouri graduating senior that is pursuing graduate school abroad. Recipients are given full paid tuition and fees and a stipend to cover housing and living costs.
Shonekan will be attending the University of Oxford in England to pursue her master’s degree in global and imperial history.
Missouri tennis signs Spain’s Bienzobas Fernandez
Spain’s Olga Bienzobas Fernandez signed a letter of intent to play tennis for Missouri on Wednesday.
Bienzobas Fernandez was 6-2 in tournaments during her junior year in 2018.
Cox wins John Smith Award
Former Missouri wrestler J’den Cox was named USA Wrestling’s John Smith Award winner Freestyle Wrestler of the Year for 2019.
Cox earned the bronze medal in the 86 kilogram weight division at the 2016 Olympics.
In 2019, he defended his world championship in the 92 kg division to cap off an undefeated season.
Tigers make Buggs signing official
Missouri men’s basketball announced the signing of graduate transfer point guard Drew Buggs on Wednesday. Buggs first announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday.
The point guard started his career at Hawaii where he became the program’s all-time assist leader.
“Drew can help our program out immediately,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said in a news release. “He’s an unselfish player who makes everyone around him better and we’re thrilled to have him join an experienced roster and help lead this team.”
“I love the vision Coach Martin has and the culture of his program, and I’m excited to be a part of that atmosphere,” Buggs said. “They have a really good, experienced group coming back and I want to do everything I can to help. I feel like I can add more experience and leadership to the team.”
MU baseball splits with lead assistant
Missouri baseball parted ways with top assistant and recruiting coordinator Todd Butler after just one season on Wednesday.
This story was first reported by Kendall Rodgers, the managing editor of D1 Baseball.
Butler was hired by Missouri in August, tasked with improving the Tigers’ recruiting classes.