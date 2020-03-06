Missouri's athletic department announced the addition of several nonconference opponents to the football team's schedule Wednesday with games extending as far forward as the 2035 season.
The most notable add-on is a four-game home-and-home series with rival Illinois from 2032-35, adding onto the previously-announced series between the Tigers and Fighting Illini from 2026-29.
Other opponents listed in the announcement were Troy in 2026, Southeast Missouri State in 2028 and 2030, Northern Illinois in 2028-29 and 2031-32 and North Texas in 2030-31.
Missouri tennis signs Mexican national team member
Romary Cardenas Rifka, a Mexican national tennis team member for last year's Federation Cup, signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday to play for Missouri.
Cardenas Rifka is currently ranked 287th in the ITA Junior World Rankings.
Seven Stars named to All-AMC academic team
Seven Stephens athletes were named to the Academic All-American Midwest Conference team Thursday. The seven athletes announced were Makenzie Jemes, Anya Castelli, Lyndsey Hood, Rachel Kelso, Sierra Leeper, Sydney Fischer and Tatyana Epperson.
Jemes is the second athlete in school history to be a four-time member of the team, and Epperson earned the honor for the second straight season.
CC's Piper named NCBWA hitter of the week
Columbia college catcher Kenny Piper was named hitter of the week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Thursday after the Cougars' sweep of Williams Baptist on Feb. 28-29.
During the series, Piper was 9-for-12 from the plate with three home runs. He scored eight runs and had seven RBI.