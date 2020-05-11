Qualifiers for the Missouri Golf Association men's amateur championship begin on May 26 at the Falls Golf Club in O'Fallon. Deadlines to register are seven days prior to the start of each event.
The full schedule is as follows:
May 26 at The Falls Golf Club in O’Fallon
June 3 at Westwood Hills Country Club in Poplar Bluff
June 8 at Millwood Golf and Racquet Club in Ozark
June 8 at Fred Arbanas Golf Club in Longview Lake
June 8 at Jefferson City Country Club in Jefferson City
The junior tournament schedule is unchanged.
University of Missouri cancels all athletic camps and clinics
All in-person athletics camps, clinics, and coaches clinics were canceled Monday by the University of Missouri through July 31 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University's athletic department stated it will be processing refunds shortly in a news release.