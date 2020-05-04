Missouri men's basketball looks to be making progress in putting together its nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season.
The Tigers could travel to in-state rival Missouri State next season, according to reports from the Springfield News-Leader and the Columbia Daily Tribune.
The reports came from a unlisted YouTube interview with coach Cuonzo Martin on the Mizzou Athletics account. Nothing is official about the matchup and nothing has been finalized, according to a team spokesperson.
Other matchups reported by the Tribune from the YouTube video were a game at Wichita State and Missouri's home opener against Utah.
If games were finalized, it would be the first time Missouri played Missouri State since 1998 and the first trip to Springfield for the Tigers since 1941.
Former Missouri running back released by Panthers
Former Missouri football player Marcus Murphy was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday.
Murphy signed with the Panthers in December after being waived by the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 31. Murphy is now a free agent after being on five different rosters in the last six years.
Murphy played for Missouri from 2010-14 and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection as a kick returner in 2014.