Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Women’s Sports Luncheon delayed again
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame has rescheduled the Women’s Sports Luncheon presented by the Bee Payne-Stewart Foundation once again, Hall of Fame president and executive director Jerald Andrews announced Tuesday.
The luncheon will now take place Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center.
This is the third time the luncheon has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees include former Stephens golfer Stephany Jackson Powell, golf contributor Sonnie Dooley, coach Francie McBride and the Winona High School volleyball program, Alma’s Santa Fe High School volleyball and track and field programs, the Logan-Rogersville girls cross country program and the Missouri State women’s handball program.
Additionally, the Hall of Fame will present the President’s Award to Leo Henning, general manager of KOLR 10 TV, and will recognize the 2020 Wynn Awards recipients: Teri Cantwell (Missouri), Sandy Rippee-Hammers (Hillcrest High School/Drury), Tina Keller Montez (Carl Junction High School/Missouri Southern State), Kelly Richardson (Willard High School/Evangel), the Russell sisters – Amy Russell McNew (Branson High School/Missouri State), Cindy Russell Rear (Branson High School/Ozarks) and Virginia MacKenzie Sparks (Festus High School/Jefferson/Southwest Baptist).
Admission to the luncheon is $50 per person in advance or $60 at the door.
Sponsorship tables are offered for $400, which include recognition in the printed program, at the table and a luncheon poster of individual inductees. A head table ticket is offered for $100. Various sponsorships, including congratulatory ads, are available by calling.