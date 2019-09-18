Head coach Robin Pingeton announced Wednesday that Kate Frerking will transition into the coordinator of recruiting operations role after spending last season as a graduate student manager.

Frerking will coordinate official and unofficial visits for prospective Missouri recruits. She previously played basketball for Auburn before spending a year playing professionally in Sweden.

Frerking is one of two players in Auburn history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists and 200 steals. She also earned Second Team All-SEC honors during her successful senior year.

Pingeton also announced that former student manager Paige Pender will join the staff as a graduate student manager.

“I am very excited to be joining coach Pingeton and her staff,” Pender said. “I am very humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to learn from a very talented coaching staff, both on and off the court.”

Missouri women’s basketball begins its season Nov. 5 against Western Illinois at Mizzou Arena.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2019. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdscrz@mail.missouri.edu, or 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.