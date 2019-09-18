Head coach Robin Pingeton announced Wednesday that Kate Frerking will transition into the coordinator of recruiting operations role after spending last season as a graduate student manager.
Frerking will coordinate official and unofficial visits for prospective Missouri recruits. She previously played basketball for Auburn before spending a year playing professionally in Sweden.
Frerking is one of two players in Auburn history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists and 200 steals. She also earned Second Team All-SEC honors during her successful senior year.
Pingeton also announced that former student manager Paige Pender will join the staff as a graduate student manager.
“I am very excited to be joining coach Pingeton and her staff,” Pender said. “I am very humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to learn from a very talented coaching staff, both on and off the court.”
Missouri women’s basketball begins its season Nov. 5 against Western Illinois at Mizzou Arena.