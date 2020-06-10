Missouri and the rest of the Southeastern Conference will kick off its preseason virtually this summer.
SEC football media days were initially scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta, but the conference announced Wednesday that they will now be held virtually.
Although the event's dates are to be re-scheduled, it will feature an address from conference commissioner Greg Sankey and media sessions with the head coach and student-athletes of the 14 member schools. The event will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
WBB's Rountree wins postgrad scholarship
Missouri women's basketball graduate Jordan Rountree is one of eight recipients of the McLendon Minority postgrad scholarship, the program announced Wednesday.
Rountree graduated with a degree in sports management in three years, with an 3.87 GPA. She is pursuing a master's degree in business administration at Missouri.
Rountree was a two-year starter for Missouri and played on the Tigers NCAA Tournament teams in 2017-19.
CC's Potter named AMC CO-Sports Information Director of the Year
Columbia College's Cindy Potter, along with Scott Barker, was named the American Midwest Conference's Sports Information Director, as the AMC's co-SIDs of the year by the conference.
Potter graduated from CC in 2006 and has been the school's primary media contact since that year. She also coordinates and monitors all student-athlete eligibility and serves as the school's Title IX coordinator and Senior Women's Administrator.