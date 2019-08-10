Stephens College Volleyball Preseason Begins Monday

Stephens College’s volleyball team begins its preseason camp on Monday.

There are ten freshmen joining the team this season and four returning players, according to a press release.

The newcomers are: Kaylan Black, McKenzi Domescik-Rink, Sarah Dudley, Maggie Howe, Kayley Lawson, Megan Reese, Mollie Thompson, Sophie Thompson, Lauren Vineyard and Trinity Young.

Stephens regular season begins on Saturday, August 24, at home against Crowley’s Ridge and Saint Louis Pharmacy.

Missourian staff

