Stephens eSports coach resigns
Less than a year after joining the program, Stephens Stars eSports coach Alyssa Tinker resigned from her position with the program Wednesday, according to a release.
Tinker, who took the helm of Stephens’ program in June 2019, is leaving to take the same position at Midway, which is launching an eSports program of its own in 2020-21.
Stephens made history in 2017 when it became the first women’s college in the country to field a varsity Overwatch team. The program has already begun a search for Tinker’s replacement.
— Missourian staff