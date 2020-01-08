Stephens eSports coach resigns

Less than a year after joining the program, Stephens Stars eSports coach Alyssa Tinker resigned from her position with the program Wednesday, according to a release.

Tinker, who took the helm of Stephens’ program in June 2019, is leaving to take the same position at Midway, which is launching an eSports program of its own in 2020-21.

Stephens made history in 2017 when it became the first women’s college in the country to field a varsity Overwatch team. The program has already begun a search for Tinker’s replacement.

— Missourian staff

  Fall 2018 sports beat writer.

