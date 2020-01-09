Stephens College freshman Anya Castelli played soccer for the Stars in the fall but will now take her talents to the hardwood. The honorable mention All-American Midwest Conference forward will play for Stephens' basketball team as a guard.
"We are excited to have her join the Stars basketball family," Stephens coach Joshua Steffen said in a release. "She showed flashes in high school. Her passing ability and basketball IQ are outstanding for a young backcourt player."
Castelli led St. Francis Borgia to a Class 4 District 8 title her senior season.
Stephens-Columbia College basketball game postponed
A basketball game between Stephens College and Columbia College that was originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed until 5:30 p.m. Jan 21 due to the threat of inclement weather.
MU men's track and field ranked 19th in preseason poll
Missouri men's track and field was ranked the 19th team in the country in a indoor season preseason poll conducted by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Tigers are the fifth ranked SEC team in the poll behind LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Florida.
The team next competes Jan. 17 in the Missouri Intercollegiate at the Hearnes Center.