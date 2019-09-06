Ever since Columbia College started men's and women's cross country teams in 2012, the hardware has been piling up.
The men are going for their sixth straight American Midwest Conference championship this fall, while the women are pushing for three straight. There's no shortage of talent on the Cougars' roster — and most of it comes from right here in mid-Missouri.
62.5% of male and 42.8% of female runners on the CC rosters hail from towns within 60 miles of the Columbia College campus, including numerous athletes from the city of Columbia itself. So when head coach Tracy Jex recruits runners for his squad, the strength of the local prep running scene often means that he doesn't have to look far.
"Mid-Missouri is a really great place for distance running," Jex said. "Two years ago, we got second in the nation with basically a group of all Missouri kids. Central Missouri is a hotbed of distance running, and we're pulling kids from there...making them better and making them a part of this Columbia College experience."
Jex is right: the Cougar men's team placed second at the NAIA National Championships in 2017 with a roster in which all but one runner called Missouri home. And one of the best runners from that team, Malik Holman, is still here.
The senior and Mexico, Missouri, native is a three-time all-AMC runner, with an AMC Runner of the Year nod his freshman season in 2016 on his resume. He's one of the most decorated runners in the short existence of the program and is looking to finish his college career in style.
"All of the training and all of the development through my three years here is going to be put in this last year," Holman said. "My goal is to get the team highest place at nationals, and with those things coming, the individual awards will come. Hopefully, I can finish out senior year on top where I'm supposed to be."
Women's cross country at CC, though strong in its own right, hasn't made quite as much noise on the national stage as their male counterparts. The Cougars were picked first in this year's AMC Preseason Coaches' Poll and are receiving votes in the national poll, but haven't placed higher than 29th nationally in program history.
But what the women have going for them this time around is experience. Six of the Cougars' top seven runners return, including reigning AMC Runner of the Year Brianna Haller, though the Freeburg native won't have the now-graduated Pia Von Keutz to match her for pace like she often did last year.
Already coming off a strong freshman campaign, Haller has taken steps beyond running this summer in order to maximize her potential as she enters her second season as CC's leader on the course.
"I've mainly just been focusing on training (and) what I'm doing after training, too," Haller said. "Getting enough sleep, eating properly and focusing on working out not just my legs but like, whole body. (Columbia) has been a great place for me to grow just because the training is better...I've dropped time off and the coaches are super awesome."
Both the men and women kick off their seasons Saturday at the Southwest Baptist University Invitational in Bolivar.