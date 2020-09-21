On Monday morning, the Missouri State High School Athletic Association released their class and district assignments for the 2020 fall sports season. This comes after the deadline to opt out of the fall sports season for an alternative spring season passed on September 11. None of the Columbia Public Schools or Tolton decided to opt out.
In football, Rock Bridge and Hickman are grouped in Class 6, District 4. Battle will stay in Class 5 District 4, the same district they were champions of back in 2018. Tolton dropped to Class 1 and will compete in District 2.
Rock Bridge and Hickman will compete in Class 4 District 9 together for boys soccer. Battle will move to Class 4 Division 8, Tolton will be in Class 1 District 3.
Rock Bridge, Battle, and Hickman softball teams all compete in Class 5 District 4. Tolton will look to finish the 2020 season with their third straight division title, this time in Class 2 District 3.
Battle stays in Class 1 for boys swimming and diving, and Rock Bridge and Hickman will stay in Class 2.
All three Columbia Public Schools will compete in the same groups for volleyball (Class 5 District 8), cross country (Class 5 District 4), girls tennis (Class 3 District 4), and girls golf (Class 4 District 4).
Tolton is slated to play in Class 2 District 6 for volleyball, Class 2 District 4 for cross country, Class 1 District 7 for girls tennis, and Class 2 District 2 for girls golf.
A complete list of the class and district assignments can be found here.