Both Columbia College soccer teams win first games
After a defeat in their season-opening match last Friday, Columbia College women’s soccer notched their first win of 2019 on Wednesday.
The Cougars (1-1 overall) defeated Bellevue University 1-0 in a neutral-site game held at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, bouncing back nicely from their previous loss to Martin Methodist College in Columbia.
CC outshot Bellevue 23-3 over the course of the game, but didn’t manage to beat Bruins’ goalkeeper Sabrina Staufenbiel until the second half when Cougars’ senior Molly Klein finally scored against the German shot-stopper in the 65th minute.
The reigning American Midwest Conference Player of the Year notched her first goal of the season off an assist from senior Emma Laney, converting with a header that went across the front of goal and into the back of the net.
The Cougars return to Boone County Sunday with a non-conference game scheduled against Ottawa University for 1 p.m. at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Columbia College men’s soccer downs Bellevue
A set-piece play made the difference for No. 20 Columbia College’s win Wednesday night against fellow NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 opponent, No. 14 Bellevue .
CC junior Lesia Thetsane’s free kick goal in the 75th minute was the lone score in the Cougars’ 1-0 non-conference win over Bellevue The match was played at a neutral venue at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Set up just outside the 18-yard box after a foul by teammate and Lesotho countryman Mako Makoanyane, Thetsane directed a low free kick through the Bruins’ defensive wall and past Bellevue goalkeeper A.J. Jarvis for the game’s only score.
It’s the second-successive shutout for the Cougars’ defense in two games as they limited Bellevue to just five total shots. Goalkeeper Ryan Harrisskitt didn’t need to save his back line often, but did so effectively with two saves for his second win between the sticks.
Columbia has a week-long break before traveling for a 5 p.m. Wednesday kickoff in Des Moines, Iowa for a non-conference clash with Grand View University
