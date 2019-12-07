Columbia College men’s and women’s basketball each got wins over Park University in Parkville on Saturday.
The women avoided an upset to a Park team that is winless in conference play. Down 11 with 9:44 left in the third quarter, Columbia College outscored the Pirates 37-20 the rest of the way for a 68-62 win behind 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Mai Nienhueser. The Cougars are now 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the American Midwest Conference.
The men completed an upset over a previously undefeated Park squad by holding onto an 11-point halftime lead for a 60-55 win. Senior Thibault Benabid was a dominant force in the paint for the Cougars with 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks off the bench. The men’s team is now 3-2 in conference play and 6-5 overall.
Next, the women play McKendree at 6 p.m. Friday in Lebanon, Illinois. and the men travel to play William Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Stephens basketball squanders 19-point lead in loss to Missouri Baptist
Stephens basketball got off to one of its fastest starts of the season when they were up 25-6 in the second quarter, but then the wheels came off.
The Stars scored 14 points in the final 26:39 and were outscored by 49 in that span in a 69-39 loss to Missouri Baptist on Saturday in Saint Louis.
Stephens offense was derailed by 28 turnovers and the Stars fell to 3-5 overall. Next, Stephens travels to play No. 21 Lyon at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in Batesville, Arkansas.
Rock Bridge wins, Tolton falls in girls basketball at Norm Stewart Classic
Tolton girls basketball had a late night tip of 1 a.m. against St. Joseph’s Academy at Mizzou Arena in the 48-hour Norm Stewart Classic, but the Trailblazers fell 46-24 Saturday morning.
Rock Bridge had more success at a more reasonable hour with a 52-32 win over Kickapoo in the 2 p.m. game. Averi Kronke has 14 first-half points and Sanna’ St. Andre was the game’s MVP.