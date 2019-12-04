The Cougars kept their season alive Wednesday, defeating the Xavier University of Louisiana Golden Nuggets in four sets in Sioux City, Iowa, to move on in the 2019 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championships.
Columbia, which lost its first game of the championships to Westmont College on Tuesday, jumped out to a 2-0 set lead over the Golden Nuggets before dropping the third set 25-18. The Cougars sealed a match win in the next set with a familiar 25-18 score.
Three Cougars had kills in double figures, with Kiersten Anderson, Jaqueline Silva and Sidney Branson notching 18, 17 and 15 kills, respectively.
Columbia’s next matchup will be against the University of Jamestown at 4 p.m. Thursday in Sioux City.
Tolton tops Priory on the road
The Trailblazers went on the road Wednesday and notched their first win of the season, beating Priory 66-39. The last time the Rebels and Trailblazers squared off was exactly a year prior, with Tolton coming out on top, 82-41.
Tolton’s next game will be against Mehlville at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Columbia.
Hickman boys basketball falls in the Troy Tournament
The Kewpies lost their second consecutive game in Troy, Missouri, Wednesday, falling to Hazelwood West by a score of 71-59.
After staying neck-and-neck through three quarters, the Wildcats broke away late for the win.
Hickman’s next game will be against Clarksville Academy at 4 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.