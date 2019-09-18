Michelle Butler, a former golfer at Missouri before graduating in 2016, advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Butler eventually lost in the quarterfinals to Ina Kim-Schaad on Wednesday. However, Butler had an impressive tournament, finishing tied for second place in stroke play earlier in the week. She won three individual match play events before reaching the quarterfinals.
Butler made her debut at the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championship last year, where she reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Shannon Johnson.
Battle softball wins convincingly against Francis Howell
Battle softball improved to 8-8 on the season after a dominating 10-0 win against Francis Howell on Wednesday.
Brooke Nutter led the way with a team high three RBI and two hits. The Spartans jumped ahead quick with a four-run second inning before ending the game via run-rule with a six-run fifth inning.
Mya McCubbin pitched a complete game shutout that included three strikeouts.
Battle softball will play next at 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at Smith-Cotton.
Tolton and Rock Bridge girl's golf teams both win tournaments
Tolton girl’s golf won its match at Old Hawthrone with a team score of 196. The next closest team was Mexico at 209.
Rock Bridge won its match at Kirksville with a team score of 159.
Tolton girl’s golf competes again at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 against Southern Boone at the Eagle Knoll course in Ashland.
Rock Bridge girl’s golf continues play at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Smith-Cotton Tournament in Sedalia.
Battle volleyball falls to Helias Catholic
Battle lost 2-0 to Helias Catholic on Wednesday with 25-17 and 25-14 set losses.
Emma Spillman led the team with five kills and five blocks. Megan Stewart also tallied four kills and a block.
Coach Ashanti Williams believes the team is getting better and that the score of tonight's match did not reflect its competitiveness.
The loss drops the Spartans to 1-5 on the year.
Battle will return to the court on Sept. 21 at the Camdenton Varsity Tournament.
Hickman soccer defeats Smith-Cotton
Hickman soccer had a close 1-0 win over Smith-Cotton on Wednesday.
The lone goal was scored by Kavanah Bollinger with Nick Lugo adding the assist. The shutout was led by goalie Spencer Johnson.
The Kewpies will compete next at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Rock Bridge.
Battle girl's tennis tennis defeated by Mexico
The Battle girl’s tennis team was defeated by Mexico 8-1.
The Spartans return home for a match at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 against Troy Buchanan.