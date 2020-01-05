The Mid-Missouri Mavericks finished second in the navy bracket of the 15th Annual Holiday Classic Basketball tournament in Arthur, Illinois.
The Mavericks (8-7), a home-school basketball team, finished with a 2-2 record in the tournament which spanned from Jan. 2 through Jan. 4. Noah Haskamp was named to the All-Tournament team, scoring 67 points across four games.
The Mavericks dropped their first game of the tournament Jan. 2 to Arthur-Okaw Christian 52-44. Seniors Shelomi Miner and Ira Haskamp led the way for the Mavericks with 12 points each.
The Mavericks bounced back Jan. 3, winning both of their games. In the first, they defeated Faith Bible Christian Academy 68-45 as Noah Haskamp dropped a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double. In the second game of the day, the Mavericks prevailed over Crosspointe Christian Academy 63-57 to reach the championship of the navy bracket.
Westlake Christian Academy downed the Mavericks in the championship game 46-36 to close out the tournament.
Local fighter wins first pro boxing match
Germion Forrest, who hails from Columbia, won his first professional boxing match by KO against Tanner Tallbott on Jan. 4 at the Captial Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.
The 26-year-old fights out of Dallas and competes at the 154-pound weight class.