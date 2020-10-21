Missouri women’s golf closed out its second tournament of the fall season Wednesday, finishing 14th out of 15 teams at the The Ally in Starkville, Mississippi.
The Tigers posted scores of 299, 307 and 309 on their way to shooting a 51-over par 915 for the tournament.
The Tigers were led by sophomore Sophia Yoemans and senior Noelle Beijer, who both finished tied for 38th overall. Beijer started strong, posting a season-low 2-under 70 on Monday, while Yoemans' best round was her even-par 72 on Tuesday.
Missouri freshman Emily Staples finished tied for 62nd in her Tiger debut. Junior Julia Bower and senior Jessica Yuen rounded out Missouri's lineup, both finishing tied for 72nd.
The Tigers return to action Nov. 6-8 for their final tournament of the fall season, the Liz Murphy Fall Collegiate Classic, in Athens, Georgia.
Jefferson City volleyball sweeps Battle in three
The Spartans lost on the road in three quick sets Wednesday. The loss dropped Battle to 3-7-2 on the season.
Battle will look for redemption against Waynesville (7-14-2) at 8 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.