Rock Bridge girls basketball advances in Webster Groves tournament
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Cor Jesu 75-24 to advance to the semifinals of the Webster Groves tournament. The Bruins (13-3) will face the winner of Webster Groves/Ladue on Friday.
Rock Bridge basketball uses big second half to defeat Jefferson City
Five different Bruins helped lead the second-half charge, as Rock Bridge’s balanced offensive attack allowed the Bruins to pull away from Jefferson City for a 54-42 road victory Tuesday night.
Rock Bridge trailed 14-13 at the end of the first quarter after shooting just 2-for-7 from 3-point range. The Bruins picked things up in the second quarter by outscoring the Jays by five, taking the 29-25 lead at halftime led by Brant Bowers’ seven points.
The Rock Bridge defense was the biggest factor in the second half. The Bruins held the Jays to just four points in the third quarter as the Rock Bridge offense started to heat up. Rock Bridge ended the quarter up 40-29.
The Bruins held on to a comfortable double-digit lead for the entire fourth quarter, eventually winning 54-42. It was the Bruins’ 12th straight win as Rock Bridge improved to 15-3 on the season.
Five different Bruins had important contributions during Tuesday’s victory. Jacob Ungles led the way for 13 points while Charles Wilson and Bowers followed close behind with 10 points each. Xavier Sykes added nine points and Hudson Dercher scored seven points. Ungles, Wilson, Bowers, Sykes and Dercher combined for 49 of Rock Bridge’s 54 points.
The Bruins will play next at 5 p.m. Saturday against Soldan International Studies at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City for the Central Bank Shootout.
Battle basketball wins by forfeit over Fulton
Battle boys basketball advanced to the semifinals of the Southern Boone Tournament after Fulton Public Schools canceled all scheduled activities on Tuesday due to inclement weather.
“Unfortunately, we won by forfeit,” head coach Brian Meny said in a phone interview. “I don’t like to win like that, but Fulton called us and they didn’t want their kids to travel in the weather.”
The Spartans improves to 10-4 on the season. Battle is coming off a 72-65 victory over Lebanon on Friday.
Columbia Public Schools canceled class and all activities for Wednesday, but Battle’s semifinal matchup on Thursday will proceed as scheduled. Despite all the cancelations, Meny is still focused on the Spartans next game.
“We are going to Southern Boone to start scouting,” Meny said.
Battle will play next at 9 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Boonville vs. Warrenton in Ashland.
Battle girls basketball tops Smith-Cotton
Junior Ke’Shai Hayes scored 35 points and added six blocks to lead the Battle Spartans past the Smith Cotton Tigers 66-51.
Freshman Kaelyn “K.J.” Johnson added 12, and junior Eliyah McCarthy had 11.
“We were trying to just make sure that we stay focused and maintain our composure,” Battle coach Michael Fernandez said. “Just trying to keep an even keel, understand the ebb and flow of basketball, and there’s going to be runs in the game. And I thought for the most part, they did a pretty good job with that.”
Senior Sophie Martin and sophomore Bailey Brown were Smith-Cotton’s top scorers with 22 points and 18 points, respectively, as the Tigers took advantage of some foul trouble by Battle to keep things close.
The Spartans will next play Moberly on Friday at Battle. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m.
Winter weather forces cancellations
Battle boys and girls wrestling at Capital City was postponed until Thursday due to inclement weather.