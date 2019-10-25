Rock Bridge men's soccer played a double-header on Friday at the Rock Bridge Shootout in Boonville.
In Game 1, the Bruins faced Jackson and got off to a terrible start to be one-goal down. Sergio Pico scored off of an Aaron VanDyke assist soon to equalize the score at one-each. Lucas Godon found the net soon to make it 2-1 in Rock bridge's favor going into halftime.
Preston Fancher and Zeke Lage scored of penalty kicks in the second half to make it 4-1 before Jackson pulled one back to make the final scoreline 4-2.
In Game 2, the Bruins got off to a much better start against North County as Godon gave them the early lead. North Country equalized soon to make it 1-1 going into halftime.
The second half was much more competitive as both teams found it tough to get going against some spectacular defensive display. With four minutes of regulation time remaining, Pico stepped up and created a chance for Godon, who took it gleefully to get the win for Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge soccer next competes on Nov. 7 at the District Tournament.