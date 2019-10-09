The Rock Bridge softball team run-ruled Smith-Cotton 10-0 on Wednesday to improve to 20-6 on the season. The Bruins jumped ahead right away, plating six in the first inning.
Madison White began the scoring with an RBI double in the first. Later in the inning, Kayla Mooney added a two-run home run to put the Bruins up 5-0. The scoring didn’t stop, as Maren Jones hit a home run to center field in the third inning to put the Bruins up 8-0. The game was called in the sixth inning.
Rock Bridge will play a doubleheader Saturday against Parkway West and Webb City, both at home.
Battle softball falls to Warrenton
Battle softball lost a 1-0 game against Warrenton on Wednesday.
Warrenton’s Kathryn McChristy pitched a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts to keep the Battle bats quiet.
The loss dropped the Spartans to 13-11 on the season.
Battle will be back in action at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 against Kirksville.
Hickman softball wins big over Salisbury
Hickman softball defeated Salisbury 10-0. The win was a nice bounce back victory for the Kewpies after blowing the lead and losing on a walk off against Blair Oaks on Monday.
The Kewpies now sit at 16-7 on the season.
Up next for Hickman is the district tournament on Oct. 16.
Hickman soccer fall to Rockhurst
The Hickman soccer team lost 8-0 to Rockhurst.
The Kewpies continue play at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 against Quincy.
Tolton cross country picks up victories
The Tolton boys and girls cross country teams both took home victories in Wednesday’s AAA Conference Championship meet.
The teams will next compete Oct. 15 in Centralia at the Centralia Invitational.
—By Missourian Staff