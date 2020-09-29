Rock Bridge (17-0) beat Boonville during Tuesday’s contest by a score of 14-1. The Bruins have yet to be beat this season.
Rock Bridge opened the game with two home runs in the first inning, hit by Maddie Snider and Abby Hay. After scoring six runs in the first two innings, the Bruins would tally eight more runs in the third, ultimately ending any Boonville comeback.
Rock Bridge sophomore Sophie Schupp was responsible for two home runs in the third inning, leading the team with four RBI on the game.
Senior pitcher Maren Jones pitched all five innings, allowing only five hits and one earned run while adding four strikeouts.
Rock Bridge will try to continue its undefeated season at the Kewpie Classic tournament on Saturday at Hickman High School.
Rock Bridge girls defeats crosstown rival Hickman
Rock Bridge girls tennis won its match against Hickman 9-0 on Tuesday.
The win improves Rock Bridge to 12-3 on the season.
“Our top players played like top players,” Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb said. “Our other players were gritty. They showed great effort and resilience when the matches were close.”
The Bruins will play Capital City on Wednesday in Jefferson City .
Battle girls tennis struggling to get a win this season
Battle girls tennis lost 8-1 against Mexico on Tuesday. The loss dropped the Spartans to 0-10 on the season.
“We need work on being consistent and keeping it cross-court,” Smith said.
Battle will continue play on Thursday against Moberly.
Hickman volleyball grabs win over Smith-Cotton
Hickman volleyball won its match against Smith-Cotton on Tuesday.
The loss dropped the Kewpies to 12-8-4 on the season.