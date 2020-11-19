Rock Bridge and Hickman took ninth and 10th place respectively in the state swimming and diving championships last weekend.
With 83 and 69 points respectively, both were well behind first-place Rockhurst and its 347.
Hickman finished in 12th in the 200-yard medley relay; Rock Bridge was 22nd.
Rock Bridge senior Turner DeArmond was the only swimmer to finish in the top 5 of any event for either school. He came in fifth in the 500-yard freestyle.
On the diving side, each school had one competitor. Jack Estes from Hickman finished in 13th place, while Rock Bridge’s Calvin Liddle took 16th.