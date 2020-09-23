The Bruins traveled to Pleasant Hill for a nonconference game and swept the Chicks in three sets.
Rock Bridge moves to an impressive 10-1-1 on the season and will be back in action Thursday night against conference rival Capital City.
Battle soccer drops second conference match of season
Battle lost 7-0 on Wednesday at Helias Catholic.
The Spartans (3-4, 0-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) were down 4-0 at halftime following goals by Jonah Lanigan, Luke Hynes and Conner Mudd. Hynes would add two more for the Crusaders (2-3, 2-2) in the second half for a hat trick. Jacob Schrimpf and Miles Vollet also scored for Helias.
Liam Weber was in goal for Battle in the first half; Payson Davenport played the second.
The Crusaders’ seven goals were the most Battle has given up in a single game all season.
Battle next plays in the Jefferson City Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Battle softball falls to Helias Catholic
The Battle softball team fell to 8-9 after Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to Helias Catholic.
Senior Journey Polacek led the Spartans with two RBI, coming in the sixth inning.
Battle returns to the diamond against Palmyra at noon Saturday at Battle High School.