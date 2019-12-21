Scanlon picks up 800th win in Rock Bridge boys basketball victory
Rock Bridge boys basketball defeated Lafayette 60-47 for coach Jim Scanlon’s 800th win Saturday at Rock Bridge.
The two teams were tied midway through the second quarter, and Lafayette went into the locker room up 22-21. Rock Bridge pulled away for a small lead in the third quarter, but a buzzer-beating shot by senior Charles Wilson gave the Bruins needed momentum heading into the fourth.
Wilson led the Bruins with 15 points, junior Xavier Sykes contributed 14 and senior Jacob Ungles added 12.
Rock Bridge (4-3) returns to the court after the holidays for a matchup against Monroe City at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge girls basketball remains undefeated
Rock Bridge girls basketball picked up its sixth win in a 34-26 victory over Rolla in the Waynesville Route 66 Shootout on Saturday.
It was a low-scoring contest from the beginning, as the Bruins led 6-5 after one quarter of play. Rock Bridge continued to hold onto a small lead, up 22-20 after the third quarter, but held Rolla to just six points in the final quarter to remain undefeated.
The team travels to Florida for the Naples Holiday Shootout after Christmas. Rock Bridge takes on Tampa Bay Technical in its first game at 3 p.m. next Saturday in Naples.
Battle boys basketball rolls to win at Hoosiers Gym
Battle took advantage of a good opportunity, and the boys basketball team won a decisive 89-54 matchup against Limestone Community on Saturday.
Battle played the Bartonville, Illinois, team at the famous Hoosiers Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, a first for the Spartans. They rushed out to a quick lead, 22-12 after one quarter of play, and widened the lead to 64-44 heading into the fourth. A 25-point final quarter sealed the game on the historic court for Battle.
The Spartans return to Missouri on Friday for the Trenton Shootout.
Hickman girls basketball drops game to Chillicothe
Hickman girls basketball lost to Chillicothe 57-41 on Saturday.
With the Kewpies missing Maci Kuchta, their senior offensive leader, Day Jamison stepped up with 14 points. Jocelynn Norman added 11.
Hickman begins play in the State Farm Holiday Invitational on Friday in Jefferson City.
Tolton girls basketball falls to Notre Dame
Tolton girls basketball lost its first conference game, falling 41-22 to Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Trailblazers have a lengthy holiday break before returning to Columbia for a game against Richland High School at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Tolton.
Stephens College basketball loses fourth straight
Stephens College dropped to 3-7 after a 69-35 loss to Central Baptist College on Saturday.
The Mustangs put away the Stars early, holding Stephens to just eight points in the first quarter. Stephens mustered 14 points in the second while allowing 17, but it was unable to climb out of the hole created in the first.
Sydney Fischer was the top scorer for the Stars, dropping eight in a performance off the bench. Stephens coughed up 30 turnovers and was held to 20% shooting.
The team returns home for a nonconference matchup against MacMurray College at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Silverthorne Arena.
— Missourian Staff