At home, Battle softball topped Camdenton, only allowing the Lakers to score one run in an 11-1 finish.
The Spartans got off to a quick start, reeling in three runs each in the first and second innings.
The third inning was their strongest offensive performance for the night, as they plated four more runs to completely blow the Lakers out of the water.
Camdenton managed to score in the following inning, but it was not nearly enough to get the Lakers back in the game.
On the mound, junior Brooke Nutter produced five strikeouts and 12 first-pitch strikes to help lead Battle to victory.
Next up for the Spartans is their annual Adopt a Spartan game against Hickman, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge softball makes a comeback to maintain win streak
The Bruins (5-0) hosted Capital City in their fifth game of the season and managed to claw their way to success in a 2-1 win.
Rock Bridge remains undefeated thanks mostly to senior pitcher Ella Schouten. In Monday’s game, she threw 21 first-pitch strikes in an attempt to hold off the Cavaliers’ offensive.
Another star of the game for the Bruins was sophomore Sophie Schupp, who hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
At 5:30 p.m Tuesday, the Bruins will return home to face off against Jefferson City, hoping to extend their flawless record.
Kewpies softball wins big over Zumwalt West
Hickman’s record now sits at 5-2 after it breezed past Fort Zumwalt West in Monday’s away game.
With a final score of 12-2, the Kewpies did not let up offensively. Two standout performers in the win were juniors Sydney Copeland and Elise Kendrick.
Copeland finished the game with two hits and three RBI, while Kendrick added three hits and five RBI for the squad.
Coming off a loss last week against Father Tolton, the Kewpies got back on track with Monday’s win. Next on their docket is a conference game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.
Tolton softball goes to 7-0 for the season
Tolton softball defeated Fatima 5-3 on Monday, extending its perfect start to 7-0.
The Blazers came out swinging in Monday’s game. Senior Ali Widmer, junior Emilee Farnan and freshman Madison Uptegrove were some of the contributors on offense.
Tolton was also able to capitalize on some pitching woes on Fatima’s side. Senior Paige Bedsworth pitched all seven innings for Tolton, threw 19 first-pitch strikes and gave up zero walks.
Tolton has another nonconference game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against St. Francis Borgia.
The Trailblazers will look to extended their win streak to eight against the visiting Knights.
Rock Bridge girls tennis comes out on top against Smith-Cotton
As the season progresses for the Bruins, they continue to snag wins along the way. In their matchup against Smith-Cotton on Monday, they triumphed by a score of 7-2, bringing their overall record to 6-2.
Rock Bridge got off to a slow start in the singles matches, according to coach Ben Loeb, but came back strong throughout the doubles matches and ended up taking over from there.
The doubles team of junior Sarah Howser and sophomore Louisa Weisemann won each of their matches, contributing greatly to the win.
The Bruins head on the road for their next matches against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.