Stephens – 2-1 on the season – came from behind to beat the RoyalsEcclesia College on the road in Arkansas. After conceding the opening goal, the Stars knotted the game with a score from senior Maeghan Ely before freshman Anya Castelli buried the winner for her third tally of the season.
The Stars return to the field at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a road meeting with Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.
Stars fall to College of the Ozarks
Stephens volleyball was overmatched when it traveled to Point Lookout Monday, losing in three sets at College of the Ozarks (25-9, 25-14, 25-14).
The Stars received powerful performances from freshmen McKenzi Domescik-Rink and Trinity Young, who each tallied six kills a piece.
Stephens will return to the court at 12:30 Saturday on the road for a visit to Southwestern College.
Battle softball holds on
While Park Hill South mounted a late comeback, Battle held on to defeat the Trojans 11-10 in the first game of a two-game set.
Battle seemed to be comfortably in the lead heading into the top of the sixth. Senior starting pitcher, Mya McCubbin, had allowed Park Hill South to score two in the in the previous inning, but the Spartans responded, putting up 9 runs to make score 9-2 after five.
After the game, coach Joe Henderson complemented his opposition's resilience and hot bats so late in the game. Henderson said the Spartans never expected them to roll over.
An inning later, the Trojans scored five runs and Park Hill South suddenly trailed by only two. Battle's offense again responded, plating another run. In the next frame, Park Hill capitalized on a few errors and mistakes to tie the game at 10.
In the the seventh, Battle hitters loaded the bases. Sophomore Brooklynn Spillman dug into the box with one out. A sharply hit ground ball up the middle scored the runner at third and the game was over.
"We had to find energy again and we found it, kept our heads up," Spillman said after the game.
McCubbin went four innings unscathed, and Brooke Nutter relieved her teammate in the sixth.
Park Hill South pitching struggled to settle in early. Battle hitters tagged the Trojans for four runs in the fourth and two more in the third before trading runs in the later innings.
Senior leader Sophia Fernandez earned three RBI with a bases clearing double in the first inning, then showed off her IQ by advancing to third on the throw to home. Teammates then hit her home later in the frame.
The real hero of the game though, was Spillman, who's clutch single in the seventh iced the game for Battle.
Battle hosts the Helias at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday