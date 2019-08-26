It was a fruitless weekend for the Stars inside Silverthorne Arena as Stephens volleyball dropped each of its season-opening matches Saturday, falling in five sets to visiting Crowley’s Ridge before a four-set defeat at the hands of St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
Featuring a freshman-heavy squad, Stephens came out with force against Crowley’s Ridge College, earning a 25-21 victory in the first set of the 2019 season. The Stars, however, failed to maintain their momentum and dropped the ensuing two sets before ultimately falling in the fifth set, 15-11. Altogether, nine freshmen appeared in Stephens’ opening match with newcomers Maggie Howe, McKenzi Domestic-Rink and Trinity Young each delivering fine debut performances.
The Stars’ struggles continued in the second match of the afternoon as Stephens dropped the first two sets to the Eutectics before falling in four sets. Freshman Lauren Vineyard recorded her second double-double of day in the loss, racking up 12 digs and 19 assists.
The winless Stars will return to the court at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the road at College of the Ozarks.