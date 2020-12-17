The Tolton girls basketball team pulled out a 37-35 win over Notre Dame in dramatic fashion Thursday in St. Louis, holding onto a two-point lead in the final 35 seconds.
The win was the Trailblazers first of the season, putting them at 1-6.
Spartans
suffer first conference loss of the season
Battle boys basketball lost 69-65 to Helias on Thursday in Jefferson City.
The Spartans (5-3, 2-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) rallied from 14 points down with 3:13 left in the game, but they couldn’t overcome the Crusaders.
Tristan Meny led Battle with 20 points.
Tolton boys win close contest with Monroe City
Behind 21 points from Jevon Porter, the Tolton boys basketball team held on to beat Monroe City 56-52 on Thursday night at Tolton for its second win of the season.
The Trailblazers are next set to host St. Francis Borgia at 7:15 p.m. Friday.