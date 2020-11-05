Tolton Catholic finished eighth at the Class 3 Girls Cross Country Championships on Thursday. The Trailblazers ended the afternoon more than 100 points behind first-place John Burroughs High School.

Junior Lainey Maddix was Tolton’s top performer, finishing 48th out of the 153 qualified runners. She was a part of a tight pack of four Trailblazers that finished within 45 seconds of each other. Sophomores Olivia Andrews and Macie Parmer and senior Mary-Rourke Boyd rounded out the group.

The Tolton boys team will compete at the Class 2 Championships on Friday.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020. Studying print and digital sports journalism. Reach me at wdm79h@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

