Tolton Catholic finished eighth at the Class 3 Girls Cross Country Championships on Thursday. The Trailblazers ended the afternoon more than 100 points behind first-place John Burroughs High School.
Junior Lainey Maddix was Tolton’s top performer, finishing 48th out of the 153 qualified runners. She was a part of a tight pack of four Trailblazers that finished within 45 seconds of each other. Sophomores Olivia Andrews and Macie Parmer and senior Mary-Rourke Boyd rounded out the group.
The Tolton boys team will compete at the Class 2 Championships on Friday.