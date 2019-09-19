Tolton girls golf lost to Southern Boone 199-189 at Eagle Knoll golf course.
Sidney Fessler led the Trailblazers with a score of 45.
Tolton’s next match is at 10 a.m. Monday at the Smith Cotton invitational.
Columbia College volleyball rolls
The No. 12 Cougars swept Hannibal-LaGrange (25-17, 25-6, 25-16) for their third consecutive sweep. Columbia College improved to 12-2 on the season with the victory.
Kiersten Anderson led the team with 16 kills. The Cougars’ next match is at 7 p.m. Wednesday against St. Louis College of Pharmacy in Columbia.
Rock Bridge soccer’s winning streak halted at nine
The Bruins (9-1) lost their first game of the season 2-0 to Francis Howell in the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
Rock Bridge plays next at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Rockhurst.
Bruins volleyball beats Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge defeated Smith-Cotton 2-0 (25-12, 25-9) to improve to 3-3 on the season.
The Bruins play next on Saturday in the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
Hickman volleyball downs Southern Boone
The Kewpies defeated Southern Boone in straight sets.
Next up, Hickman plays on Monday at home against Hermann.